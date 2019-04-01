Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Katherine Ruth Chiklis

Katherine Ruth Chiklis Obituary
Katherine Ruth Chiklis

Katherine Ruth Chiklis (Katie) passed away Saturday, March 30th 2019 at 80 years of age. Born on February 22, 1939 in Lynn MA. to Peter and Rita Vousboukis, Katie was raised in the north shore and attended high school in Swampscott. She went on to study classical music at Berkley College of Music as a vocalist before marrying Charles Chiklis of Lowell. Years later she also received an associate's degree in horticulture from Essex Agricultural College and became the "voice of the market" on WBZ morning radio. An avid patron of the arts, Katie was an original supporter of the Merrimack Regional Theater in Lowell and frequently attended theatrical, musical and dance productions all over the New England area and beyond. Katie is survived by her two sons, Peter and Michael Chiklis and was the eldest of eight brothers and sisters.

CHIKLIS - Katie's wake will be held at Conte Funeral Home, 28 Florence Street, Andover MA. 01810 beginning at 9:00 AM, Tuesday, April 2nd. Funeral service will begin at 3:00 PM, Tuesday at the chapel of the West Parish Church Cemetery, 129 Reservation Road, Andover MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the https://www.alz.orgK
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
