|
|
Chelmsford
Katherine (Walsh) Taylor, 87, a longtime resident of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 58 years of James E. "Jim" Taylor. She was born in County Kerry, Ireland on December 4, 1932 and was a daughter of the late Thomas and Ellen (Purcell) Walsh. Katherine immigrated to the United States in 1959. She met Jim on a blind date that was arranged by a mutual friend and they were married on June 10, 1961 in Milton. They spent their early years together in Reading, and since 1963 have lived in the home that they built for their family in Chelmsford. She was passionate about politics and loved Irish music. She had a fondness for animals, especially her Old English sheep dogs Reggie and Seamus. She enjoyed traveling back to Ireland each year to visit with her family. Katherine loved children and her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her husband, children and grandchildren. In addition to her loving husband Jim, Katherine leaves her daughters; Mary Crogan and her husband Dan of Westford and Susan Farmer and her husband Jim of Milford, her grandchildren; Haley and Devin Crogan, and sister-in-law, Mary Walsh of Killorglin, Ireland. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Katherine was predeceased by her brothers; John, James, Paud and Garrett Walsh and her sister, Nora Foley.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4pm to 7pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. KINDLY MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorial donations may be made in Katherine's name to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 to further the research for a cure for Parkinson's disease. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM or find us on Facebook.
View the online memorial for Katherine Taylor
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 15, 2020