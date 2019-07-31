|
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Dally
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother
DRACUT - Kathleen A. "Kathy" (Montminy) Dally, of Dracut, formerly of Lowell, died unexpectedly July 28, 2019, at her home, aged 62 years. She was the beloved wife of Louis J. Dally Jr. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 9 to 11 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 (). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Kathy's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019