Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home - Lowell
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Dally

Kathleen A. "Kathy" Dally Obituary
Kathleen A. "Kathy" Dally
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother

DRACUT - Kathleen A. "Kathy" (Montminy) Dally, of Dracut, formerly of Lowell, died unexpectedly July 28, 2019, at her home, aged 62 years. She was the beloved wife of Louis J. Dally Jr. Friends will be received at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, on Thursday from 9 to 11 AM followed by her Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in her name may be made to Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 (). Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Kathy's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 31, 2019
