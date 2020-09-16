Loving Mother and Grandmother
Kathleen A. Maillet, age 101, wife of the late Roy J. Maillet Sr. died peacefully Monday at the Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Chelmsford.
She was born in Four Roads, Athleague, Ireland, July 15, 1919, a daughter of the late William and Annie (Dolan) Cornwall and lived in Melrose before moving to Billerica 63 years ago.
Kathleen is survived by her sons, Roy Maillet Jr. of Wilmington MA, Ray Maillet and his wife Karen (Todd) of Hudson NH, and three grandchildren Erin, Amanda and Andrew as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish at St. Theresa Church in Billerica and burial will take place at Fox Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of Billerica Council on Aging Inc., P.O. Box 487, Nutting Lake, MA 01865 or Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, Inc. https://nselder.org/donate-2/
Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.