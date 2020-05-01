Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother
Tewksbury
Mrs. Kathleen A. (McClorey) Nelson, of Tewksbury and formerly of Stoneham and Medford, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was loved by her husband, Les W Nelson Jr, for over 62 years.
Kathy was born on March 27, 1944 in Medford, Massachusetts, the first daughter of the late Daniel and Ann (Morrisey) McClorey. She was raised in Medford and graduated Medford High School in 1962. She then earned a degree in Accounting from Bentley College.
On June 20, 1964, she married Les Nelson and they settled in Tewksbury to raise their family. Married over 55 years and raising 4 children, Kathy was devoted to her family. She continued her studies earning a bachelor's degree from Northeastern and a master's degree from UMass Lowell. Kathy was never one to brag but her family was in awe of her ability to balance her career accomplishments as an accountant while supporting a family business and raising her kids.
Kathy was always up for anything and her sense of adventure brought her so many fun experiences. She and Les traveled most of the US and in later years spent time seeing the rest of the world. She was as comfortable crashing a moped in Bermuda as she was attending a school event for her grandchildren. She loved riding on the back of Les' motorcycle, heading to Boston Harbor on their boat, visiting the North End for dinner, snowmobiling, reading, camping, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and most especially spending time with her family.
Kathy was incredibly kind. Her ability to laugh at herself was one of her most endearing qualities. Kathy's legacy was her incredible patience which was appreciated by all who knew her. Her children will miss her ability to listen without judgment. Kathy's gift was that she knew in her heart that raising a loving family was her life's work.
She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Les Nelson and her children, Cheri Marchman and her husband Lee of Derry, NH, Scott Nelson and his wife Jodi of Derry, NH, Patricia Nelson of Chino Hills, CA and Kristen Ducharme and her husband Michael of Londonderry, NH.
Kathy was a cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren: Matthew, Taylor, Blake, Brooke, Luke, Jaime Marie, Cameron, Cali, Riley, Connor, Jackson, Evan and Zachary and a Proud Big Nana "Banana" to Skylar and Leo.
Kathy had a very special group of friends known as "The Coffee Group". These women have been by her side for over 40 years, taking on the role of sister, friend, and Saturday morning coffee therapist.
Kathy is also survived by her siblings, Dan McClorey, Steven McClorey, and Ann Fisher with whom she enjoyed laughing and reminiscing about their childhood memories.
Our family would like to thank the incredible staff at the Blaire House of Tewksbury for their kindness and compassion while caring for Mom over the past few years.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Kathy are private.
Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to New England Hospice (190 Old Derby Street, Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043, www.newenglandhospice.com or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org)
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Nelson Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Kathleen A. Nelson
Tewksbury
Mrs. Kathleen A. (McClorey) Nelson, of Tewksbury and formerly of Stoneham and Medford, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was loved by her husband, Les W Nelson Jr, for over 62 years.
Kathy was born on March 27, 1944 in Medford, Massachusetts, the first daughter of the late Daniel and Ann (Morrisey) McClorey. She was raised in Medford and graduated Medford High School in 1962. She then earned a degree in Accounting from Bentley College.
On June 20, 1964, she married Les Nelson and they settled in Tewksbury to raise their family. Married over 55 years and raising 4 children, Kathy was devoted to her family. She continued her studies earning a bachelor's degree from Northeastern and a master's degree from UMass Lowell. Kathy was never one to brag but her family was in awe of her ability to balance her career accomplishments as an accountant while supporting a family business and raising her kids.
Kathy was always up for anything and her sense of adventure brought her so many fun experiences. She and Les traveled most of the US and in later years spent time seeing the rest of the world. She was as comfortable crashing a moped in Bermuda as she was attending a school event for her grandchildren. She loved riding on the back of Les' motorcycle, heading to Boston Harbor on their boat, visiting the North End for dinner, snowmobiling, reading, camping, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and most especially spending time with her family.
Kathy was incredibly kind. Her ability to laugh at herself was one of her most endearing qualities. Kathy's legacy was her incredible patience which was appreciated by all who knew her. Her children will miss her ability to listen without judgment. Kathy's gift was that she knew in her heart that raising a loving family was her life's work.
She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted husband, Les Nelson and her children, Cheri Marchman and her husband Lee of Derry, NH, Scott Nelson and his wife Jodi of Derry, NH, Patricia Nelson of Chino Hills, CA and Kristen Ducharme and her husband Michael of Londonderry, NH.
Kathy was a cherished Nana to 13 grandchildren: Matthew, Taylor, Blake, Brooke, Luke, Jaime Marie, Cameron, Cali, Riley, Connor, Jackson, Evan and Zachary and a Proud Big Nana "Banana" to Skylar and Leo.
Kathy had a very special group of friends known as "The Coffee Group". These women have been by her side for over 40 years, taking on the role of sister, friend, and Saturday morning coffee therapist.
Kathy is also survived by her siblings, Dan McClorey, Steven McClorey, and Ann Fisher with whom she enjoyed laughing and reminiscing about their childhood memories.
Our family would like to thank the incredible staff at the Blaire House of Tewksbury for their kindness and compassion while caring for Mom over the past few years.
Due to current public health circumstances, all services for Kathy are private.
Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to New England Hospice (190 Old Derby Street, Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043, www.newenglandhospice.com or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org)
Expressions of sympathy and support may be mailed to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. Attn: Nelson Family or by leaving a condolence message at www.farmeranddee.com
View the online memorial for Kathleen A. Nelson
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 1, 2020.