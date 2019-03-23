Lowell Sun Obituaries
Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita's Parish
150 Mammoth Road
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
Kathleen B. (Smith) Hamilton

Kathleen B. (Smith) Hamilton
of Lowell; 68

LOWELL - Kathleen B. (Smith) Hamilton, 68, of Lowell, passed away on Wednesday, March 20th, at Palm Skilled Nursing Care Center, in Chelmsford, MA. She was the beloved wife of Walter J. Hamilton.

She was born in Lowell, on February 18, 1951 a daughter of the late Glenn Smith and Doris (Lapointe) Smith. Kathleen was an avid Boston Bruins fan, you could also find her in her free time, crocheting, and taking beach trips with her cousins and collecting "Cherished Teddies."

Besides her husband Walter, Kathleen is survived and will be deeply missed by her son: Gary Hamilton of Lowell, her siblings: Ronald Smith and his wife Lucy of Merrimack, NH., Dianne Fries of Ayer, MA., and Brian Smith of Lowell. Kathleen also leaves her dear niece Michelle Renaud and her dog Bea.

She was also the mother of the late Walter Glenn Hamilton and sister of the late Cynthia Golas.

HAMILTON - Family and friends may call on Monday, March 25th, from 4-7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9AM with her Funeral Mass to follow at St. Rita's Parish, 150 Mammoth Road, Lowell, on Tuesday, March 26th at 10AM. Burial to follow in Lowell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathleen's memory to: Salem Animal Rescue League, 4 SARL Dr., Salem, NH., 03079. To leave an online condolence, story or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
