Lifelong Billerica Resident
Kathleen Bridget Egan-Age 66, passed away peacefully in Billerica.
She was born at St John's Hospital in Lowell, the daughter of the late William F. Egan, Sr. and the late Marion V. Egan. She lived her entire life at the family home in Billerica.
She was a graduate of Billerica Memorial High School. She was employed as a bookkeeper at Canteen Corp. until she retired in 2013. Throughout her life she was known by her family and friends as being compassionate and caring, as well as being incredibly giving. She was most happy hosting her Christmas Eve parties for many friends and family, as well as enjoying cooking and sharing it with her neighbors.
She is survived by her fiancé and partner of over 30 Years, Charley Wilson, as well as sisters, Mary P. Egan of Lowell, Barbara A. O'Toole of Billerica and Jane E. Davis of Dracut. In addition to two brothers, William F. Egan (Liz), of Billerica, and James M. Egan (Lance) of Dracut. Also, many nieces and nephews, including Jennifer Fraser and her husband, Brian of Chelmsford, and their two daughters, whom Bridget would claim were "my girls", Kaitlyn and Rebecca, as well as her childhood friends, Zita Cousens-Brown of Newton, Karen Boyd-Carr of Windham NH and Eileen Hamilton of Conway, NH, and others. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Warren Davis.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Ayer. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Ayer. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Jimmy Fund, www.jimmyfund.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 31, 2020.