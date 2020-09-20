Keene
Kathleen D. Ahearn, 60, of Keene, NH, formerly of Lowell, MA died unexpectedly at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH on March 19, 2020. Complications with blood clots in her lungs led to a massive pulmonary embolism. She was cremated at the Phaneuf F.H. in NH. Kathy had just been told that she was currently cancer free after battling a rare form of breast cancer for 5 years. Born in Lowell, MA. on May 6,1959 the youngest of 2 daughters of the late John V. and Geraldine Ahearn. She attended Lowell High School and held a degree from Middlesex Community College. A former employee of Smiths Medical Center in Keene, NH for 17 years. She is survived by her very close sister Cynthia Ahearn and Cindy's son her nephew Johnathan Tarsa both from Lowell, MA. She left behind the love of her life and fiance Timothy Bradbury and his 2 children Savannah and Stone of Bellows Falls VT. Sadly she also leaves behind her best friend of many years Linda Odoms of Keene, NH. Kathy had a love for York Beach, ME, where she spent summers as a child with her family, Snoopy, and anything heart shaped signifying love. She was a talented writer, singer and free hand artist. She had a sweet innocence that saw the good in everyone and everything. Due to the Covid restrictions at the time of her death and cremation no burial plans or memorial could be planned. Kathy had no life insurance after her separation from employer in order to undergo cancer treatments. Anyone wishing to help secure a burial plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Tewksbury, MA can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com
and search for Kathleen Ahearn burial expenses to make a much-appreciated donation. View the online memorial for Kathleen D. Ahearn