|
|
devoted wife, mother, and grandmother
LOWELL
Kathleen "Kathy" (Taylor) Demers, 65, passed away, Wednesday, February 26th at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH. She was the beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Demers.
She was born in Lowell, MA, on May 17, 1954, daughter of the late Edward Taylor and Florence (Parrington) Taylor. She was educated in Dracut and was a member of Dracut High School's graduating Class of 1971. She was employed as a bookkeeper at McLarney and Co. of Chelmsford for over 30 years, prior to her retirement.
Kathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, including vacationing with them at the family's Florida home. She was a fabulous cook who enjoyed baking her famous chocolate cream pies with which she often surprised family and neighbors.
Besides her husband Dick, Kathy is survived and will be deeply missed by her children: Richard Jr. "Rick" and his wife Katrina of Nashua, NH and her daughter Keri Anne Demers also of Nashua, NH; her four grandchildren: Nathan, Jacob, Zachary and Elizabeth Demers. She also leaves her siblings: David Taylor of Dracut, Nancy Krawczyk and her husband Louis of Hudson, NH., Mary Cloutier and her husband Richard of Salem, NH., Patricia Chamberlain and her husband Bruce of Milford, NH., Deborah Gingras of Hudson, NH., and William Taylor and his wife Sandra of Ashby, MA. Kathy was also the sister of the late Edward Taylor, Jr. On her husband's side, she leaves Brothers-in-Law Joseph Demers and his wife Jane of Waltham, MA, Paul Demers and his wife Mary of Dracut, MA, the late Roland Demers and his wife Kim of Chelmsford, MA, and Sister-in-Law Bernadette and her husband Don Carlson of Sacramento, CA.
Demers
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, March 2nd from 4 to 7PM in DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. Her funeral service will be held on TUESDAY at 11AM in the funeral home. Per Kathy's request her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kathy's memory to the Jimmy Fund: P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA. 02284. Please make checks payable to: Dana Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of Kathleen Demers. To leave an online condolence or story please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
View the online memorial for Kathleen (Taylor) Demers
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 1, 2020