Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD
Kathleen E. "Betty" (Doyle) Kelleher, 83, of Chelmsford, passed away unexpectedly. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Kelleher, who passed away earlier this year. They are reunited with the Lord after gracing our presence with 60 years of marriage.
She was born in Somerville on December 5, 1935 and was a daughter of the late Joseph G. and Kathlyn M. (O'Brien) Doyle. Betty was raised and educated in Chelmsford and a graduate of Chelmsford High School. Betty became employed as a secretary with Raytheon Corporation in Bedford.
She was a communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Chelmsford, MA. Betty was a member of many local organizations including; the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians Lowell Division 19, American Legion Post 212 Women's Auxiliary of Chelmsford, Parent Teachers Association Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, both Chelmsford and Dracut Senior Citizens Clubs and was a volunteer for the Lowell Association for the Blind.
During her retirement years, along with caring for her loving family, Betty was a childcare provider for many local prominent families. She enjoyed family vacations to the New England coastlines and mountain ranges, trips to Drum Corps Competitions and various sporting events. She was an avid fan of both college and pro sport teams of New England.
Betty is survived and will be deeply missed by her loving children, Thomas, Richard, James, Joseph and Kathleen; her devoted loving brother, Richard M. Doyle and his wife Kathleen of Londonderry, NH; brothers-in-law, William G. White and Peter Goyette Sr. both of Dracut; sister-in-law, Mary Houle and her husband Gerard of Lowell; as well as many nieces, nephews and close family friends.
Betty was predeceased by her loving sisters, Marilyn "Pat" Cooper and Margaret "Peggy" White and sisters-in-law, Joanne Seamans and Theresa "Dolly" Goyette.
Kelleher
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11 o'clock at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment to follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, 1251 Gorham Street, LOWELL. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or support.perkins.org, the Lowell General Hospital's Teamwalk for Cancer, 295 Varnum Avenue, Lowell, MA 01854 or teamwalk.org, the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or to the American Legion Post 212, c/o Commander George Buote, 53 Juniper Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Funeral director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 25, 2019