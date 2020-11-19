Dracut
Kathleen F. (Gorman) Manty, 72, of Dracut, MA, died November 14, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health.
She was born in Lowell, MA on April 28, 1948 to Hugh Gorman and Dorothy (Costello) Humphries. She earned an associate's degree from Lowell Trade School and lived in Dracut for most of her life.
Kathy worked at Instrumentation Laboratories in Lexington, MA for 30 years as a senior export administrator. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed making greeting cards with the photos she took.
She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Brendan "Buddy" Gorman.
She is survived by two loving nieces, Anna and Cameron Gorman-Huang and their father, Dr. Paul Huang all of Boston, MA; her dearest friend, Judy Paladino of Hudson, NH; and one aunt, cousins and friends.
Private interment took place at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Kathleen F. Manty