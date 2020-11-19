1/1
Kathleen F. "Kathy" (Gorman) Manty
1948 - 2020
Dracut

Kathleen F. (Gorman) Manty, 72, of Dracut, MA, died November 14, 2020 at her home after a period of declining health.

She was born in Lowell, MA on April 28, 1948 to Hugh Gorman and Dorothy (Costello) Humphries. She earned an associate's degree from Lowell Trade School and lived in Dracut for most of her life.

Kathy worked at Instrumentation Laboratories in Lexington, MA for 30 years as a senior export administrator. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed making greeting cards with the photos she took.

She was predeceased by her parents and a brother, Brendan "Buddy" Gorman.

She is survived by two loving nieces, Anna and Cameron Gorman-Huang and their father, Dr. Paul Huang all of Boston, MA; her dearest friend, Judy Paladino of Hudson, NH; and one aunt, cousins and friends.

Private interment took place at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, NH assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Kathleen F. Manty

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Kathy! The Costello family will miss you on our Christmas Eve parties. Say hello to Nana. Love Bill and Debbie Costello and kids...
William Costello
November 16, 2020
We are all so deeply saddened by the loss of our niece/cousin Kathy. Many happy memories of shared times over the years and lots of laughs together will keep her in our hearts. We will miss you ...I will miss our fun bantering texts....your biting humor, fun stories and infectious laugh. Love Carol, Rick and Aunt Nancy.
carol costello
Family
November 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Cousin!! Thank You for all the great memories over the years. From Holliday/Family get togethers at your house to impromptu run-ins at O&O's. Always a Good time.. Try to keep the ruckus down with the Costello clan and tell all we said Hello. Love Always Wayne
Wayne Costello
Family
