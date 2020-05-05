TEWKSBURYKathleen J. "Kay"(Hunt) Silk,of Tewksbury, passed away on April 25, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.She was retired from Raytheon Corporation and owner of "Gifts From The Heart".The beloved wife of the late Richard M. Silk who passed away on May 14, 1984.Born in Lowell, on August 22, 1936, the daughter of Leo and Kathleen (Brooks) Hunt.Kay attended Notre Dame Academy and graduated from Tewksbury High School where she was a "tri" Captain in Sports.She was an active supporter of the Lazarus House Ministries in Lawrence Ma, and a member of the Red Cross where she served in New Orleans following hurricane Katrina in 2005, and a member of the Tewksbury Rotary Club.Kay was a longtime communicant of St Williams Parish where she was a Eucharistic Minister.She loved spending time with her family at York Beach ME throughout the years, and loved going to the sporting events of her children and grandchildren.Kay was a prankster with a great sense of humor, and a giver to so many and will be sadly missed by all that knew her.She is survived by her six children; Kathleen Weitz, and her husband Bart of Woburn,Richard Silk, and his wife Shari of Methuen, Daniel Silk, of Tewksbury, Stephen Silk, and his wife Kimberly of N. Andover, Christian Stone, and her husband Jeffrey of Tewksbury, and Kerry Quinn, and her husband Timothy of Tewksbury; twelve grandchildren, Adam Grassi, Britt Dunn, Lindsay Aldonis, Ricky Silk, Dustin Silk, Stephanie Silk, Jake Silk, Julia Silk, Jackson Stone, Cole Stone, Colin Quinn, Ryan Quinn; six great grandchildren, Bryce and Hadley Dunn, Savannah and Evelyn Aldonis, and Patrick and Connor Silk; her sister, Marsha Hunt; brothers in-law Robert Silk and Arthur Hansen. Many Nieces and Nephews and extended family.She was also predeceased by her brother Leo Hunt, her stepmother Jaqueline Hunt, and in-laws, Martin & Lillian Silk, Ronald Silk, Lorraine Silk ( Hansen,) and Joreen Silk.A funeral Mass and a celebration of life to be planned at a later date.