Loving Wife, Mother, Daughter
Nana, Sister, Aunt and Stepmother
NH – Kathleen M. Vogan (McNeill) – Age 62, beloved wife of Floyd L. Vogan died Thursday at the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Somerville, March 5, 1958, a daughter of Robert J. McNeill Sr. of NH and the late Carol A. (Ghiozzi) McNeill and lived in Billerica most of her life before recently moving to Alexandria, NH.
Kathleen was employed by the Town of Billerica in the Planning Board for many years and was the Manager of the VFW Solomon Post in N. Billerica, was a Seamstress and most recently worked as a Clerk for the Bristol NH Police Department.
Besides her husband and father, Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Carol R. Arsenault her husband Bryan and their daughter Alivia of Nashua, NH; her brother, Robert J. McNeill Jr. and his wife Gina of Windham, NH; her stepdaughter, Jayme R. Cerullo and her husband Chris and their daughters Chiara and Darianna of Billerica, MA; her stepson, Samuel Peterson of Minnesota. She was the mother of the late Charles J. Ascolillo Jr.
A private graveside service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or www.jimmyfund.org/gift Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 5, 2020