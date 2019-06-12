|
Kathleen M. (Lawless) Withycombe, of Tewksbury, passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Withycombe Sr. for 33 years.
She was born in Medford on January 26, 1934, and was the daughter of the late Martin J. and Ruth (Blaisdell) Lawless.
She graduated from Medford HS in 1951 and after raising her family in Chelmsford, she went back to work as an executive secretary at Digital Equipment Corporation, retiring in 1995. After retirement, she had the opportunity to travel with her husband's work to many overseas locations including a multi-year tour in Saudi Arabia. After his retirement they settled in Tewksbury where they enjoyed an active retirement traveling, including spending many winters in Arizona, their Summer in Paris and boat trips on the Danube. She was very proud of her Irish heritage and made many trips to Ireland visiting family in Galway, the birthplace of her father.
Apart from her family, which was the center of her life, she enjoyed many interests including summer trips to the Maine coast with family, national politics and, right to the end, the daily crosswords in both the Sun and the Globe. In addition, she was a voluminous reader of the latest novels.
In addition to her loving husband, Kathleen is survived by her children; Karen Gorzkowski and her husband Theodore of Elkton, MD, Scott Wick of Mesa, AZ, Wendy Mahoney Ennis of Townsend, and step-children Edward and Craig Withycombe of Chelmsford and Keith Withycombe of Nashua NH. In addition, she is survived by her eight grandchildren; Shawn Gorzkowski, Julie Whitney Lynch, Devon Mahoney, Danielle and Jack Withycombe, Kaley Wick, Nicholas and Kyra Ennis, and two great-grandchildren; Keanna and Ryleigh. She also leaves her brother John Lawless, Jr. and his wife Karyn of Nashua and her sister Margret of Medford along with many nieces and nephews.
She will always be remembered for her contagious laugh, radiant smile and her baby blue eyes. She was loved by all who knew her.
She was the sister of the late Patricia O'Brien and Iris Greenleaf. She was also the mother-in-law of the late Timothy Mahoney.
