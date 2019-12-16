|
CLINTON/TYNGSBORO
Kathleen "Poppy" Paul, 97, passed away Friday Dec. 13th surrounded by family.
Daughter of the late James and Anastasia Releas Paul, Poppy graduated from Clinton High School in 1939. She worked at Colonial Press in Clinton and then from 1950-1980 at Fort Devens. She served as Secretary of Saint Nicholas Church until she moved to Tyngsboro at the age of 90. She was both Secretary and Treasurer of the Daughters of Penelope (DOP), Clinton chapter. She volunteered at the Clinton Hospital Guild Thrift Shop & Meals on Wheels. Poppy organized a monthly bus trip to Foxwoods to support the DOP for over 20 years. She recently enjoyed her 97th birthday with many family members at the Encore Casino. She loved singing, traveling, and had a way of making her loved ones feel incredibly special. She had an amazing memory and could rattle off birthdates like no other. Her positive outlook on life was contagious.
Kathleen is survived by her beloved brother, Dr. George Paul of CT; her niece and nephew, Paula and Bill Gendron, who she sincerely appreciated and loved dearly. Also, her beloved nieces and nephews, Jim & Ellen Skrekas, Linda Paul, Nick & Margo Paul, Tom & Beth Skrekas, Tasia & Denny Leger, James Paul, Stacy & Ken Kardos, Mark & Mur Paul, George Paul & Ellen and Thalia & Tom O'Gorman.
Grand nieces and nephews, Kathleen, Elena, Billy, Paul, Heather, Jaime, Sarah, Alexandra, Bennett, Owen, Anna, Danny, Stacey, Theone, Paul, Philip, Emily, Christian, William, Nichole and their spouses.
Her Godchildren, Billy Gendron, Danny Paul, Anne Brennan and Jody Maimonis.
Poppy especially enjoyed the time she spent with her Great Grand nieces and nephews, Parker, Audrey, Wesley, Max, Poppy (born 11-23-19 and named after her), Liam, Amelia, Ezekiel, Nathaniel, Nola, Tessa, Josephine, Dean, Trey, Bryn, Rory & Alexis. She also leaves close cousins Foti and his wife Eve Relias and Jenny Stamos, a sister in law Dorothy Paul, many 2nd and 3rd cousins whom she celebrated a yearly family reunion with for 53 years, cousins in Greece and special friend from Clinton, Athena Ormrod.
Kathleen was predeceased by her siblings, Daniel J., Frank, Lena & Charles Paul and Helen Skrekas, 2 sisters-in-law Penelope and Ann Paul. Her dear cousin Celia Kotis, with whom she resided for almost 5 years in Tyngsboro.
Poppy lived a wonderful life and was loved and admired by many.
A visiting hour for Kathleen will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, followed by a funeral service at 11:30am at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 132 School St., Clinton. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. Donations may be made to Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 98, Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 16, 2019