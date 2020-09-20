PELHAM, NH – Kathleen "Kitty" Spinney (Young), passed away peacefully at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas A. Spinney with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.
She was born in Syracuse, New York on January 6, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (McAvan) Young.
Kathleen grew up in Lowell, MA and graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1963. She worked for many years as a secretary at Raytheon, retiring in 2001. She also worked at Community Teamwork in Lowell in many capacities for 15 years. Kitty enjoyed vacationing at the beach with her family, reading her kindle and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed bowling on the Joan Fabrics League for many years.
In addition to her loving husband Tommy, Kitty leaves behind her children; Daniel and Debra (Feeley) Houston of Lowell, Kimberly Houston and her partner, Dave McCullough of Lowell, Steven and Dawn (Paradiso) Spinney of Pelham, Cheryl (Spinney) Gettings and her husband Kevin of Pelham and Coleen (Spinney) Spaulding of Pelham. Her grandchildren; Sara (Houston) Pietroforte and her husband Michael of Townsend, MA, Jacob and William Houston, Krystal and Kayley Spinney, Brian and Alyssa Gettings and a great granddaughter, Julia Pietroforte. She also leaves behind her sister, Linda Voster of Wisconsin. She will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her ex-husband Maurice Houston and grandson, Kyle Spaulding of Pelham.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 3-7 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Avenue, Dracut, MA. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. A prayer service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, the 23rd at the Dracut Funeral Home with a procession to follow to Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH.
Memorial donations in Kitty's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
through www.fitnessforacure.com
For online condolences and directions, please visit DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM
