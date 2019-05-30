|
Mill Girl, I.R.S. retiree; 71 PELHAM, NH Kathleen Ann (McDonald) Ward, 71, a retired I.R.S. Data Clerk and Lowell "Mill Girl" passed away on May 28th with her husband of 50 years, Daniel, by her side. She referred to him as her hero.
She was born in the Bronx, NY, one of ten children of the late Hugh and Norma (Conley) McDonald, and had fond memories of running around Coney Island as a kid riding the Wonder Wheel, and as a teen swimming at Hearts Pond when she lived in Westford, MA. In school she won many academic awards. She had a sarcastic, quick-witted sense of humor and a generous heart. Her devotion to her family was unparalleled.
Music was Kathleen's passion. Always buying 45's, she amassed a collection of over 250 and loved rock-and-roll. Her very favorite was the Beatles but also enjoyed everything from Queen to Metallica.
Her early career began in Lowell's Wannalancit Mills and Lawrence Mills, as a "Mill Girl," and after training in Data Entry, finished her career as a Data Entry Clerk at Andover's I.R.S. Service Center.
She is survived by her "grand-doggies," Boxers, Stella and Louie whom she adored with all her heart.
She is also survived by her two daughters, Maureen (Ward) Collier and her husband John of Litchfield, NH, Charlene Ward and her boyfriend Jovian Deadees of Los Angeles, CA; her brother Joseph McDonald and his wife Donna of Franklin, NH; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Mary and brothers David, Hugh, Albert, Phillip, John, Robert and Raymond.
Dan, Charlene and Mo would like to especially thank Rosemary Albert for being- as Kathy described-a Godsend. WARD Visiting hours Sunday, June 2, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts., (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Prayers will be offered at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. Flowers are welcome, or donations to the , the National MS Society or Boots on the Ground, will be appreciated. see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com for more info.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 30, 2019