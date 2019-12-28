Lowell Sun Obituaries
Kathryn A. (Leahy) Desrosiers

Kathryn A. (Leahy) Desrosiers
of Dracut

DRACUT - Kathryn A. (Leahy) Desrosiers, age 56, of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Desrosiers.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, December 29th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Monday, December 30th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Her full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Lowell Sun, as well as www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 28, 2019
