|
|
Kathryn Eva Bourque
formerly of Billerica
Kay passed away unexpectedly on January 22, 2020 in Melbourne, Florida. She was born in Boston, MA on December 17, 1931 to John & Evelyn (Vassallo) Kampersol. She grew up in Billerica & remained there until 1974, when she and her husband, Lawrence O. Bourque, relocated to Palm Bay, FL where he passed away in December 1997.
Kay worked as an administrator at Harris Semiconductor for many years, however her true passions were dress making and a wide array of arts & crafts. She loved her sunny afternoons sitting outside with friends and shopping with Madeline.
Kay is survived by her daughters, Denise Cawthron, Nancy Santolucito, Gloria Alcorn and Patricia Mead, all of Billerica and her sons Lawrence A. Bourque of N. Reading and Russell Bourque of Palm Bay, FL. She was the loving mother, and now joins, Evelyn Politano and David Bourque. She was the Grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 12 and great-great-grandmother
of 2.
There will be a funeral mass celebrated at St. Andrew's Church, North Billerica on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Billerica Community Pantry Inc., P.O. Box 285, Billerica, MA 01821 (billericacommunitypantry.com).
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020