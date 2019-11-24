Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Kathryne Sawtelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryne M. Sawtelle


1935 - 2019
Kathryne M. Sawtelle Obituary
a lifelong Lowell resident

LOWELL

Kathryne M. (Ryan) (Grimard) Sawtelle, 84, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Herbert William Sawtelle who died in 2014.

A daughter of the late Joseph Ryan and the late Kathryne (Castles) Ryan, she was born September 15, 1935, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School.

Her survivors include her children, Linda A. Gass of Lowell, Cheryl A. Grimard of Lowell, Roger Grimard and his wife, Elaine, of Dracut, Steve Grimard of Lowell, and Pamela M. Grimard; her fifteen grandchildren; her fifteen great grandchildren; her two great great grandchildren; her sister, Eleanore McCormack of Nashua, NH; her brother, Joseph Ryan and his wife, Irene, of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also the sister of the late Martha (Ryan) Frazier and mother in law of the late Edward R. Gass III.

Sawtelle

CALLING HOURS WERE OMITTED AND HER FUNERAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY FROM THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM



View the online memorial for Kathryne M. Sawtelle
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
