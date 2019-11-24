|
Kathryne M. (Ryan) (Grimard) Sawtelle, 84, a lifelong Lowell resident, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Lowell General Hospital with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Herbert William Sawtelle who died in 2014.
A daughter of the late Joseph Ryan and the late Kathryne (Castles) Ryan, she was born September 15, 1935, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools, graduating from Lowell High School.
Her survivors include her children, Linda A. Gass of Lowell, Cheryl A. Grimard of Lowell, Roger Grimard and his wife, Elaine, of Dracut, Steve Grimard of Lowell, and Pamela M. Grimard; her fifteen grandchildren; her fifteen great grandchildren; her two great great grandchildren; her sister, Eleanore McCormack of Nashua, NH; her brother, Joseph Ryan and his wife, Irene, of Wilmington; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Martha (Ryan) Frazier and mother in law of the late Edward R. Gass III.
CALLING HOURS WERE OMITTED AND HER FUNERAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY FROM THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 24, 2019