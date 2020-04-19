|
|
Kathy (Dearth) Cole
longtime Lowell resident
formerly of Chelmsford
Kathy (Dearth) Cole, age 75, a longtime Lowell resident, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
Born in Lowell, MA on September 1, 1944, to Emory and Gwendolyn (Colbath) Dearth.
She is survived by her children, Deana Peterson and husband Bob of Westford, Robert Cole of Dracut, Tracy Cole of Chelmsford, and Michael Cole of Port Charlotte FL. Four granddaughters; Nicole, Melissa, Rebecca, and Jaylynn. Two sisters; Linda Hannon of Randolf VT and Nanci Camp of Northboro. Also, multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Blake Funeral Home. www.blakefuneralhome.com. Donations in her memory may be made to . http://giftfunds.stjude.org/kathycole.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020