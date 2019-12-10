Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Badger Funeral Homes
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Lowell, MA
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
25 Fr. John Sarantos Way
Lowell, MA
Interment
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Westlawn Cemetery
7 New Estate Road
Littleton, MA
Kathy Lynn (Dart) Wood


1958 - 2019
Kathy Lynn (Dart) Wood Obituary
a longtime Littleton resident

Littleton

Kathy Lynn (Dart) Wood, a longtime Littleton resident passed away on Friday December 6, 2019 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. She was the loving wife of Doug Wood.

Known by most people as "Girlfriend," Kathy was born on November 20, 1958 in New London, CT, a daughter of the late John Duncan Dart and Barbara (Tsemelis) Dart. Kathy graduated from Fitch High School in Groton, CT in 1978 and married Doug on December 1, 1991.

Kathy was a waitress for 45 years. Due to Doug's changing duty stations, she worked in CT, NH, and MA. Most recently, Kathy worked at Skip's, Jessie's Place, and Chelmsford Diner. Kathy also loved to help with fund raising and was known as the Queen of raffle ticket sales.

She touched everyone's heart she ever met and her infectious laugh would make anyone's day brighter.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Doug Wood, her sons; Robert Fournier and Christopher Fournier as well as her brother Dino Dart and sisters; Paula Dart and Thelma Hunter (Rick).

Kathy is sadly predeceased by her parents Duncan and Barbara, and her brother Kenneth Dart.

Wood

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Kathy for a period of visitation on Friday December 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM in the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 Father John Sarantos Way, Lowell. Her funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM with interment to follow in Westlawn Cemetery, New Estate Road, Littleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to:

Massachusetts Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation

24 Beacon St. Suite 546-1

Boston, MA 02133

Or online: www.vfwma.com

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019
