Kathy O'Connor

Beloved sister, aunt and friend



Kathy O'Connor, 68, of Lowell, died peacefully at home with her loving family by her side.



Born in Lowell, Massachusetts, September 1, 1950, a daughter of the late Patrick and the late Bridie (Conway) O'Connor, she attended the Immaculate Conception Grammar school and was a graduate of Lowell High School.



Before retirement, Kathy was a well known mortgage broker with Northern Mass Telephone Workers Credit Union (nka Align Credit Union) for over 37 years.



Over her career, she made many personal and professional friendships.



Among her many interests, Kathy enjoyed playing cribbage and being on her computer staying connected, but her most cherished times were with her family and friends.



Kathy is survived by her sister Jackie Healy and her husband Robert of Lowell; two nephews Robert W. Healy of Melrose and his wife Anne Marie and Kevin P. Healy and his wife Wendy of Melrose; three grandnephews Timothy, Brian and Brendan; three grandnieces Addison, Lauren and Emily; lifelong family friend Brian Sullivan and his wife Joanne of Hollis, NH; and her brother-in-law William Keegan and his wife Elizabeth of Lowell.



She was also predeceased by her sister Patricia O'Connor Keegan and a dear friend Gladys Wood.



O'CONNOR - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 3 to 7 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at the IMMACULATE CHURCH at 11 o'clock followed by burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101.