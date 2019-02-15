|
Kathy O'Connor of Lowell, MA
In Lowell, MA, February 12, 2019, at her home, Kathy O'Connor, 68. Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 3 to 7 P.M. Friday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated Saturday morning at the IMMACULATE CHURCH at 11 o'clock followed by burial at St. Patrick Cemetery. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to , P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr.
(978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 15, 2019