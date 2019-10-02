|
longtime resident of Groveland
Katie (Arvanites) Darke, age 94, a longtime resident of Groveland passed away October 1, 2019 at Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport.
She was born in Dracut, MA, daughter of the late Demetrios and Vasilike (Sigalos) Arvanites.
The daughter of Greek immigrants who had a small farm in Dracut, Katie worked hard from a young age alongside her beloved mother. At Dracut High School, Katie played on the basketball team and her keen intellect enabled her to graduate at age 16 at the top of her class. After graduating from business college, as a civilian employee at Hanscom Airforce Base in Bedford, MA, Katie rose through the ranks to run the Military Training Office, where her outstanding writing and research skills earned her a Sustained Superior Performance award.
At Hanscom, Katie met the man who would become her beloved husband of 62 years, Billy Darke, an Air Force Lieutenant from Guthrie, KY. After marrying, Bill and Katie moved to Maryland where Bill attended dental school, and then the couple moved to Groveland, opening the first dental practice in town. For the first 25 years of married life, Katie was a stay at home mom where her focus was raising three sons. She loved her family more than anything and was always there for her sons for everything, from homecooked breakfasts and dinners to typing their school papers on a manual typewriter at 150 words-per-minute.
When the boys had grown, Katie became the office manager for her husband's dental practice, where she worked from 1982 until they retired in 1989. Katie, the hardest of workers, went to work early and stayed late, hand-typing and submitting thousands of insurance claims and helping Bill to build up the practice. In retirement, Katie worked part-time at son John's clothing stores and spent many happy winters in Ocean Ridge, FL. Katie was a founding member of the Groveland Garden Club, avid tennis player, amateur painter, phenomenal cook, intellectual, and voracious reader. Katie was a magnanimous, generous, kind-hearted woman whose gift of hospitality welcomed countless to her home for great food, stimulating conversation, and sincere friendship.
Katie is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Billy H. Darke, son Christopher and his wife Karen, son William and his wife Diane, all of Groveland, and son John and his wife Lisa of Newbury; grandchildren Chloe, Tyne, Kai, Rachel, Benjamin, Tessa and Ella Mae Darke; step-grandchildren Hannah, Peter, and Parker Barends; nephews James and Chris, and nieces Cynthe, Susan, and Tina. She was the sister of the late Christopher Arvanites, Paula Dabilis, and Jean Cutelis.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the calling hours on Thursday Oct. 3rd from 4-7 pm at the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Oct. 4th beginning at 10:00 at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 in the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 154 Winter St., Haverhill. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Groveland. Contributions in her memory may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019