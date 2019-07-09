Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Williams Church
1351 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Andrew James Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Andrew James Sullivan Obituary
Keith Andrew James Sullivan
of Orange, MA

Keith Andrew James Sullivan, age 38, of Orange, MA, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019. Keith was the cherished son of Dennis J. and Barbara J. Sullivan, beloved brother of Thomas J. Sullivan and the late Brandi J. Sullivan.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, on Thursday, July 11th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Church, Tewksbury. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now