Keith Andrew James Sullivan
of Orange, MA
Keith Andrew James Sullivan, age 38, of Orange, MA, passed away unexpectedly on July 3, 2019. Keith was the cherished son of Dennis J. and Barbara J. Sullivan, beloved brother of Thomas J. Sullivan and the late Brandi J. Sullivan.
Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, on Thursday, July 11th from 9:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury, at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Church, Tewksbury. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 9, 2019