DRACUT, MA
Keith D. "Welchie" Welch, 54, died peacefully, Thursday, June 20th, at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, MA.
Keith was born in Lowell on April 2, 1965, a son of the late Catherine (Cox) Welch and the late Arthur G. Welch. He was a graduate of the Lowell Vocational High School.
Keith was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Town of Dracut, Highway Department for over 30 years. He also worked as a security guard for large events taking place at various venues such as Tsongas Center, and Gillette Stadium.
In his free time, Keith was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed spending time at the ocean. particularly his favorite beach, in Aruba, where he visited often. However, Keith will be remembered most for his heart of gold and his love for his family and friends.
Keith is survived and will be deeply missed by his siblings, Linda Winter of Berlin, VT and Thomas Welch also of Berlin, VT, Patricia "Patty" Roth and her husband Gregg of Downingtown, PA, and Kevin Welch of Canton, MA; as well as many cousins and beloved friends.
In addition to his parents, Keith was predeceased by his brother, Bryan Welch.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. His service will be held at the funeral home Thursday morning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Keith D. "Welchie" Welch
Published in Lowell Sun on June 24, 2019