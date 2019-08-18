Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET
LOWELL, MA
View Map
Keith P. Sicard


1977 - 2019
Keith P. Sicard Obituary
'Beloved Son, Brother,

Uncle and Friend'

WILMINGTON, MA

Keith P. Sicard, 42, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. He was born in Lowell on April 28, 1977 and was the son of Paul and Mary Lou (Shepard) Sicard of Ft. Myers, FL. He was raised in Lowell where he attended the area schools, graduating from Greater Lowell Voke.

Keith was employed as a machinist at Wie Sic Machine Inc. in Lowell and Lab Medical in Billerica. He enjoyed fishing, spending time outdoors, and helping his friends. He will be remembered for being a nice guy who would help his friends and family whenever they needed something.

In addition to his parents, Paul and Mary Lou Sicard of Ft. Myers, FL, he is survived by his two sisters, Jodi Ahern and her husband, Kevin Ahern Jr. of Lowell and Michele LaGrega and her husband, Robert LaGrega Jr. of Lowell; his nephew and nieces, Zachary, Lindsey and Carleigh Ahern, and Sara Espinal and her husband, Isaias, Kayla, Megan, Emily and Annie LaGrega all of Lowell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including, Richie Bengston and his wife, Bridget of Wilmington.

Sicard

YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS FROM 4 UNTIL 8 PM, ON MONDAY, AUG. 19. ON TUESDAY, HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM, AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK STREET IN LOWELL AT 10 AM. BURIAL IN ST. JOSEPH CEMETERY. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, DONATIONS MAY BE MADE IN HIS NAME TO: THE FAMILY RESTORED: thefamilyrestored.org. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Keith P. Sicard
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
