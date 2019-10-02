Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Kelley L. Wells


1983 - 2019
Kelley L. Wells Obituary
formerly of Pepperell, MA; 35

NEW IPSWICH, NH

Kelley L. (Marr) (Flanders) Wells, 35, of New Ipswich, NH, passed away unexpectedly at Mass General Hospital on September 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Nashua, NH on December 30, 1983, daughter of Beverly Alden and the late Stanley Marr. Kelley was raised in Pepperell, MA and was a graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School Class of 2002. She was a very talented artist who loved to sketch and create beautiful artwork. Kelley had a beautiful smile and loved to laugh.

Besides her mother Beverly, she is survived by her two children, Alexys and Robert Flanders, her siblings, Cyndi Babin and David Petito, Sharon Pelland and her husband David, Robert Sliger and his wife Michelle, Cheryl Pineo, Denise Schofield and her husband Tim, Christine Ann Marr-Alcorn and Sherry Lynn Marr-Wooten along with many nieces, nephews, and close friends.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Durning Bykowski & Young Funeral Home in Manchester, NH is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
