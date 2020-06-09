Age 53, of Dracut
Kelly Ann Adams, 53, of Dracut, and formerly of Bedford, MA, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter Reine (Chamberlain) O'Malley of Westford and the late Francis O'Malley. She was graduate of Westford Academy with the class of 1984.
Kelly worked at Doherty Garage of Lincoln, MA as a bus driver. Previously drove for Bedford Charter.
She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and she loved her pets. Besides her mother, Kelly is survived by her daughter Stephanie Adams of Lowell; two sons, Christopher and his wife Justine Braley of Rindge, NH, and Stephen Adams of Nashua, NH; brother, Michael and his wife Melanie O'Malley of Dracut; sister in law, Cheryl Adams of Chelmsford; sister, Tammy O'Malley of Westford; two grandchildren, Morgan and Jenna Braley; and a niece, Shelby O'Malley.
Adams
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on TODAY, Tuesday, June 9th from 3 to 7PM. Funeral will be Wednesday at 10am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD, MA 01863 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford. The Mass will be live streamed from chelmsfordcatholic.org; whereas only 40 family members are allowed into church due to Covid-19 restrictions. Graveside services will be Monday June, 15th at Noon at Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Kelly Ann Adams
Kelly Ann Adams, 53, of Dracut, and formerly of Bedford, MA, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Born in Lowell, MA she was the daughter Reine (Chamberlain) O'Malley of Westford and the late Francis O'Malley. She was graduate of Westford Academy with the class of 1984.
Kelly worked at Doherty Garage of Lincoln, MA as a bus driver. Previously drove for Bedford Charter.
She enjoyed gardening, going to the beach and she loved her pets. Besides her mother, Kelly is survived by her daughter Stephanie Adams of Lowell; two sons, Christopher and his wife Justine Braley of Rindge, NH, and Stephen Adams of Nashua, NH; brother, Michael and his wife Melanie O'Malley of Dracut; sister in law, Cheryl Adams of Chelmsford; sister, Tammy O'Malley of Westford; two grandchildren, Morgan and Jenna Braley; and a niece, Shelby O'Malley.
Adams
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on TODAY, Tuesday, June 9th from 3 to 7PM. Funeral will be Wednesday at 10am at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N.CHELMSFORD, MA 01863 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Church, N. Chelmsford. The Mass will be live streamed from chelmsfordcatholic.org; whereas only 40 family members are allowed into church due to Covid-19 restrictions. Graveside services will be Monday June, 15th at Noon at Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Kelly Ann Adams
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 9, 2020.