Kelly Ann McCormack
June 2, 1965 - March 30, 2019
Kelly loved to travel and she loved the beach. She loved the quiet of her home, and adored her houseplants. Kelly told the best stories, and enjoyed lighthearted banter with friends. Making friends came naturally to her. She surrounded herself with her own family out of the connections she made. We adored her genuine smile and infectious laugh. When Kelly walked into the room it got a little lighter. As social as she was, she found a way to remain fiercely private. If you knew Kelly, she must have made you laugh at least once - maybe with a wink of her eye and a twist of her head. She was loved deeply by her brother and sisters, and cherished by her close friends. Please honor her memory with us by sharing an act of kindness with a stranger.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019