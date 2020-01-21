Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish
1340 Lakeview Ave.
Dracut, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Quigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly M. Quigley


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly M. Quigley Obituary
Beloved Daughter, Sister,

Aunt, and Friend

Lowell

Kelly M. Quigley, age 47, of Dracut, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on January 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Lowell, MA. Of June 1, 1972, she was a daughter of David M. Quigley, and the late Jo-Ann I (Pyrcz) Quigley. Kelly was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1989, and went on to The Adult Program Life Links. Kelly joined the work therapy program through Life Links, working at Purity Supreme, Goodwill, and the Life Links Coffee Shop.

In her free time, Kelly enjoyed bowling, swimming, music and dancing. She also enjoyed watching movies and sports with her Dad. During Kelly's education through Dracut Schools, she was blessed with a special talent doing sign language. Kelly was very proud of doing sign language and received awards for her outstanding ability to do sign language. She loved signing to her favorite songs, and showing people her incredible talent that she learned. Kelly also loved going to amusement parks and being around those she loved most. She looked forward to vacations with her family in Maine, and spending time with her dear nieces and nephews.

Besides her beloved Father, Kelly is survived by her four sisters, Holly A. Quigley of Nashua, NH., Paula L. Quigley and her fiancé, Anthony of Lowell, Angela L. Quigley of Dracut and Shelly J. Quigley of Lowell, as well as her teacup Chihuahua, Lulu, who will miss her dearly. She also leaves behind her nieces, and nephews, Kayla A. Quigley, Brittany L. Quigley, her Godchild Omer A. McGaunn Jr., David G. Quigley, Kyle D. McGaunn, Caileigh A. Goodwin, Anthony X. Serrano, Corey A. Serrano, Chloe I. Goodwin, Anthony P. Balakin Jr., Keagan A. Balakin, Olivia C. Hill, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Kelly was the granddaughter of the late Alexander J and Dorothy T. (Betty) Pyrcz and the late Charles J and Ann T. (Pollock) Quigley.

Quigley

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, on Thursday, January 23rd from 4PM until 8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 24th at 10AM in St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.



View the online memorial for Kelly M. Quigley
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dracut Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -