Beloved Daughter, Sister,
Aunt, and Friend
Lowell
Kelly M. Quigley, age 47, of Dracut, passed away at Lowell General Hospital on January 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Lowell, MA. Of June 1, 1972, she was a daughter of David M. Quigley, and the late Jo-Ann I (Pyrcz) Quigley. Kelly was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1989, and went on to The Adult Program Life Links. Kelly joined the work therapy program through Life Links, working at Purity Supreme, Goodwill, and the Life Links Coffee Shop.
In her free time, Kelly enjoyed bowling, swimming, music and dancing. She also enjoyed watching movies and sports with her Dad. During Kelly's education through Dracut Schools, she was blessed with a special talent doing sign language. Kelly was very proud of doing sign language and received awards for her outstanding ability to do sign language. She loved signing to her favorite songs, and showing people her incredible talent that she learned. Kelly also loved going to amusement parks and being around those she loved most. She looked forward to vacations with her family in Maine, and spending time with her dear nieces and nephews.
Besides her beloved Father, Kelly is survived by her four sisters, Holly A. Quigley of Nashua, NH., Paula L. Quigley and her fiancé, Anthony of Lowell, Angela L. Quigley of Dracut and Shelly J. Quigley of Lowell, as well as her teacup Chihuahua, Lulu, who will miss her dearly. She also leaves behind her nieces, and nephews, Kayla A. Quigley, Brittany L. Quigley, her Godchild Omer A. McGaunn Jr., David G. Quigley, Kyle D. McGaunn, Caileigh A. Goodwin, Anthony X. Serrano, Corey A. Serrano, Chloe I. Goodwin, Anthony P. Balakin Jr., Keagan A. Balakin, Olivia C. Hill, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Kelly was the granddaughter of the late Alexander J and Dorothy T. (Betty) Pyrcz and the late Charles J and Ann T. (Pollock) Quigley.
Quigley
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT, on Thursday, January 23rd from 4PM until 8PM. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 24th at 10AM in St. Marguerite D'Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online condolence or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 21, 2020