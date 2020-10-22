Kelly (Belisle) Thompson, 46, of Lowell, formerly of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Donald R. Thompson with whom she shared 26 years of marriage.
Kelly was born on November 25, 1973 in Methuen, MA, the daughter of Donald Belisle of Litchfield, NH and Jean Anderson of Salem, NH. In addition to her husband and parents, Kelly leaves her daughters Jessica and Alison, her brother Donald Belisle, III and her sister Stacy Ard.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral services and interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Kelly's name to Tufts Children's Hospital, Boston, MA. For complete obituary and online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
