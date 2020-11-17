1/
Kenneth A. "Kenny" Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Navy Veteran

LOWELL

Kenneth A. Lewis passed away at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veteran's Hospital on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Kenny was the beloved brother of Cheryl McGee and Mark Lewis. He was born in Lowell and was a son of the late Henry and Doris (Chagnon) Lewis. He attended Lowell Schools and the Greater Lowell Technical High School. Shortly after high school Kenny joined the United States Navy where he proudly and bravely served his country. He was honored with the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal as well as the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Kenny was self-employed as a painter and took pride in his skill. Anyone who knew Kenny knew of his kind manner and generous spirit. He was a car enthusiast and spent time learning about cars and admiring the classics. Kenny is survived by his sister Cheryl (Lewis) McGee and her husband Brian, his brother Mark and his wife Patricia; his nieces, Katelyn Dobson and her husband Brent, Amanda Taylor and her husband Andrew; and his nephew Kyle Lewis; and great nieces and great nephews. Kenny was the brother of the late Stephen Lewis and the uncle of the late Adam Lewis.

Due to the Current restrictions, PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES took place at FAY MCCABE FUNERAL HOME and a burial took place in ST JOSEPH CEMETERY.

ARRANGEMENTS BY THE

FAY McCABE FUNERAL DIRECTORS

978-459-9222 www.faymccabe.com



View the online memorial for Kenneth A. "Kenny" Lewis


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fay McCabe Funeral Home
105 Moore St
Lowell, MA 01852
978-459-9222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved