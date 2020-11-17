Navy Veteran
LOWELL
Kenneth A. Lewis passed away at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veteran's Hospital on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Kenny was the beloved brother of Cheryl McGee and Mark Lewis. He was born in Lowell and was a son of the late Henry and Doris (Chagnon) Lewis. He attended Lowell Schools and the Greater Lowell Technical High School. Shortly after high school Kenny joined the United States Navy where he proudly and bravely served his country. He was honored with the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal as well as the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Kenny was self-employed as a painter and took pride in his skill. Anyone who knew Kenny knew of his kind manner and generous spirit. He was a car enthusiast and spent time learning about cars and admiring the classics. Kenny is survived by his sister Cheryl (Lewis) McGee and her husband Brian, his brother Mark and his wife Patricia; his nieces, Katelyn Dobson and her husband Brent, Amanda Taylor and her husband Andrew; and his nephew Kyle Lewis; and great nieces and great nephews. Kenny was the brother of the late Stephen Lewis and the uncle of the late Adam Lewis.
Due to the Current restrictions, PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES took place at FAY MCCABE FUNERAL HOME and a burial took place in ST JOSEPH CEMETERY.
