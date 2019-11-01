|
Wing's Used Auto Parts of Tewksbury; 65
TEWKSBURY
Ken died unexpectedly Oct. 30 from and apparent heart attack at his Hudson, NH home. He was the beloved husband for 20 years of Eleanor M. "El" (Letteri) Wing; son of Dolores (Rebel) Wing of Woburn and the late Kenneth Wing Sr.; brother of Ronald and Teresa (Keene) Wing of Woburn, Christina Wing and her significant other, Joseph Coakley of Dracut, Jeffrey Wing of Woburn, and Matthew Wing of Windham, NH; son-in-law of Robert and Eleanor (Strong) Letteri of Tewksbury; brother-in-law of Robert Letteri and his wife Rose of Brookline, NH, Karen Hayward and her husband John of Andover, uncle of many.
Visiting hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Hudson Fish and Game Club, 53 Pine Rd. Hudson, NH. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to M.S.P.C.A. Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 1, 2019