Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Wing Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Wing Jr. Obituary
Wing's Used Auto Parts of Tewksbury; 65

TEWKSBURY

Ken died unexpectedly Oct. 30 from and apparent heart attack at his Hudson, NH home. He was the beloved husband for 20 years of Eleanor M. "El" (Letteri) Wing; son of Dolores (Rebel) Wing of Woburn and the late Kenneth Wing Sr.; brother of Ronald and Teresa (Keene) Wing of Woburn, Christina Wing and her significant other, Joseph Coakley of Dracut, Jeffrey Wing of Woburn, and Matthew Wing of Windham, NH; son-in-law of Robert and Eleanor (Strong) Letteri of Tewksbury; brother-in-law of Robert Letteri and his wife Rose of Brookline, NH, Karen Hayward and her husband John of Andover, uncle of many.

Visiting hours

Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. His Funeral Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Hudson Fish and Game Club, 53 Pine Rd. Hudson, NH. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to M.S.P.C.A. Nevin's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 are encouraged. For complete obituary visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Kenneth A. Wing Jr.
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -