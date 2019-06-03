Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Kenneth A.R. "Ken" Nutt Sr.


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth A.R. "Ken" Nutt Sr. Obituary
of Dracut DRACUT Kenneth "Ken" A.R. Nutt, Sr. 83, passed away, Wednesday, May 29th, at his home, where he was surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was the beloved husband of Claire M. (Perry) Nutt, with whom he spent 62 years of marriage.

Ken was born in Lexington, MA., on June 26, 1935 a son of the late Henry James Nutt and Patricia Ann (Russo) Nutt. Ken served with the United States Marines during the Korean War, and spent 8 years serving with the Marine Active Reserves. He was employed at Casey and Hayes Movers of Boston, as a tractor trailer driver/furniture mover, until retirement.

In his free time, Ken enjoyed flying private planes, and was an excellent golfer. There was nothing he enjoyed more though than spending time with his beloved family. Ken was always able to make people laugh with his jokes, and his fun loving spirit will be deeply missed. The memories he made with his dear loved ones will be cherished always.

Ken is survived by his six children, Ken A.R. Nutt, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Lowell, Claire Marie Richard and her husband John of Merrimack, NH, Charlie J. Nutt and his wife Denise of Manchester, NH, John H. Nutt and his wife Nadine of Londonderry, NH, Mary P. Paquin and her husband Michael of Nashua, NH, and Marlene Ann Brady of Manchester, NH; his sister Patricia Ann Marchetti of NH, as well as his 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Nutt At the request of the family, services will be held privately. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Kenneth "Ken" A.R. Nutt, Sr.
Published in Lowell Sun on June 3, 2019
