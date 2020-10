Peterborough, NHKenneth M. Baron, 66, of Peterborough, NH, died October 14, 2020.Born in Lowell, MA on December 16, 1953, he was the son of Joseph and Ruth (Methey) Baron.Kenneth was a technician at Digital Corporation for many years.Family members include a grandson, Blake Desmarais; a brother, Frank Baron; a stepson, Chris Baron; and a niece, Tracy Dionne. He was predeceased by two sons, Joseph Baron and Blake Baron, as well as a stepson, Scott Baron.Services: Funeral services are private.The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com