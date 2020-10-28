1/
Kenneth Baron
1953 - 2020
Peterborough, NH

Kenneth M. Baron, 66, of Peterborough, NH, died October 14, 2020.

Born in Lowell, MA on December 16, 1953, he was the son of Joseph and Ruth (Methey) Baron.

Kenneth was a technician at Digital Corporation for many years.

Family members include a grandson, Blake Desmarais; a brother, Frank Baron; a stepson, Chris Baron; and a niece, Tracy Dionne. He was predeceased by two sons, Joseph Baron and Blake Baron, as well as a stepson, Scott Baron.

Services: Funeral services are private.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
