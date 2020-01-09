Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
Cambridge Cemetery
76 Coolidge Ave
Cambridge, MA
Kenneth C. "Kk" Keaney


1949 - 2020
Kenneth C. "Kk" Keaney Obituary
Life Long Billerica Resident

Billerica – Kenneth "KK" C. Keaney, Age 70, Loving companion of Beverley Pinkham died Tuesday at the Lahey Hospital with his family at his side.

He was born in Cambridge, October 4, 1949, a son of the late Charles and Florence (Thomas) Keaney and lived in Billerica his entire life.

KK was employed as a Truck Driver for 53 years having worked for John E. Farmer & Sons for over 30 years and also drove for many contractors in the area.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Keaney and his companion, Susan Goodwin of New Ipswich, NH; his sister, Charlotte Rose of NH; Beverley's children, John Pinkham and his wife Christine of FL, Michael Pinkham and his fiancé Shannon of NH, Shannon Fisher and her husband Michael of MD and Traci Shostak and her husband Matthew of Chelmsford and is also survived by seven grandchildren, one great grandson and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ronald Nelson and Robert Keaney.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 11, at the Cambridge Cemetery, 76 Coolidge Ave., Cambridge at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for Kenneth "KK" C. Keaney
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
