LOWELL - Kenneth C. Trott, Jr., 53, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center, Boston. He was the beloved husband of Eileen K. "Lee" (Golden) Trott, with whom he would have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on August 2.
Born in Lowell on September 27, 1966, he was a son of the late Kenneth C. Trott, Sr., and Brenda (Blakely) Trott of Westford who survives him.
Kenny was employed by the City of Lowell School Department as a Senior Custodian.
He had a love for all sports Boston but especially for the New England Patriots as he was a former season ticket holder. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family.
In his youth, he spent his summers at the family home at Newfound Lake. More recently, he enjoyed family vacations with his family at the beach and North Conway, NH. Most of all, Kenny just liked hanging out with his wife Lee, and boys Kenny and Sean.
In addition to his wife and mother he leaves two sons, Kenneth C. Trott, III and Sean T. Trott, both of Lowell; a brother, Keith Trott and his wife Sharon of Hudson, NH, a sister, Kerry Gale and her husband Kevin of Westford; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen Golden of Dracut and Thomas "Tipa" and Joane Golden of Lowell; many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog Sampson. Kenny was a brother of the late Kevin Trott.
TROTT - Relatives and friends are invited to Kenny's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Due to current health requirements, a face covering is required while inside the funeral home. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: The Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, 01854. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com View the online memorial for Kenneth C. Trott, Jr.