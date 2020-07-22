1/1
Kenneth C. Trott Jr.
1966 - 2020
Loving husband, father, son, brother

LOWELL - Kenneth C. Trott, Jr., 53, a resident of the Centralville section of Lowell, passed away with his loving family by his side on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Tufts Medical Center, Boston. He was the beloved husband of Eileen K. "Lee" (Golden) Trott, with whom he would have celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on August 2.

Born in Lowell on September 27, 1966, he was a son of the late Kenneth C. Trott, Sr., and Brenda (Blakely) Trott of Westford who survives him.

Kenny was employed by the City of Lowell School Department as a Senior Custodian.

He had a love for all sports Boston but especially for the New England Patriots as he was a former season ticket holder. He enjoyed gardening and cooking for his family.

In his youth, he spent his summers at the family home at Newfound Lake. More recently, he enjoyed family vacations with his family at the beach and North Conway, NH. Most of all, Kenny just liked hanging out with his wife Lee, and boys Kenny and Sean.

In addition to his wife and mother he leaves two sons, Kenneth C. Trott, III and Sean T. Trott, both of Lowell; a brother, Keith Trott and his wife Sharon of Hudson, NH, a sister, Kerry Gale and her husband Kevin of Westford; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen Golden of Dracut and Thomas "Tipa" and Joane Golden of Lowell; many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog Sampson. Kenny was a brother of the late Kevin Trott.

TROTT - Relatives and friends are invited to Kenny's Life Celebration on Thursday, from 4 until 8 PM, at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street. Due to current health requirements, a face covering is required while inside the funeral home. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to: The Cancer Center at Lowell General Hospital, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, 01854. For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com



View the online memorial for Kenneth C. Trott, Jr.


Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
I worked with Ken many, many years ago and throughout the years would run into him every once in a while. He was such a wonderful guy, always a pleasure to be around and someone you could count on to make you smile. My heart breaks for the entire Trott family, I'm so very sorry for your loss.
Rachael Cozy-Garneau
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Kenny was always a great guy to work with at the Varnum School. My condolences to his family. Kathy Clark
Kathy Clark
Coworker
July 21, 2020
To the Trott Family, I am so shocked to read of Kenny's passing. I worked with him at the Pyne Arts School. He was without a doubt the nicest guy you could ever know. He was always so pleasant, friendly, and was the first to offer help if needed. There are no words to express my sincere sorrow. Please accept my deepest sympathy and know that my thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this sad time.
Alexandra (Xandra) Graham
Friend
July 21, 2020
Kenny was a super guy who would do anything for you. I worked with him at the Varnum. We always joked about our birthdays because he was the 27th and I was the 28th. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. rest in peace my friend.
Cathie Watkins
Cathie Watkins
Friend
July 21, 2020
I usually go to wakes, but this one I don't think I could handle. Although I was not a real good friend I followed him on facebook and loved that guy. The Golden family is one of my favorites. They are all super nice.The one thing I will do for certain is to keep him in my thoughts and say a prayer for his entire family.
Roger Fournier Fournier
July 21, 2020
I was shocked to hear the news! I enjoyed working with him at the Pyne and our chats usually about the Pats or Bruins ! He could always brighten anyone's day and was always there to help. A great who will be missed.
Jean McDermott
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Lee and family,
May cherished memories bring you moments of comfort, and may lasting peace surround your grieving hearts. Kenny, May you rest in eternal peace.
Dotty McGarry
July 21, 2020
Lee, Kenny and Sean, I am so sorry for your heartbreaking loss. Too young, too sudden, too sad. I pray that the many beautiful memories you have will help you through the difficult days.
Lesley Byrne
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the Trott Family, There are no words that I can use to express my sadness when I heard of Kenny's passing. He was without a doubt the nicest guy one could ever meet. He was always upbeat, funny, and was always the first one to help if needed. Please accept my deepest sympathy. He will surely be missed.
Alexandra Graham
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I had the pleasure working with Kenny at the Varnum School until it closed.Over those years we became good friends and had lots of great times and many laughs together. Kenny would spend time each day sitting in my big rocking chair while catching up on any news or gossip before starting his shift. Unfortunately, after the school closed we lost touch but, I will always remember his laugh and his ability to make others laugh as well.
He was a really great guy!!
I am so sorry for his loss and will keep Kenny and all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Sue McPhillips
July 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers with all of you. God bless.
Andrea Reilly
July 22, 2020
To The Trott And Golden Family's.My Heartfelt Condolences on the Loss of your Beloved Kenny.Lots of Great Times Together. May His Memory Be Eternal.
Steve Diamantopoulos
Friend
July 22, 2020
Although I haven't seen Kenny in many years, I'll always remember the fun I had with him and Keith playing games in the field when we were young. May he Rest In Peace.
Lisa Reeney
Family
July 22, 2020
To The Kenneth C. Trott, Jr. & Eileen "Lee Golden {Trott Families: Our Deepest Sympathy On Your Loss! "May He Rest In Peace." Sincerely: "Denny" &Barbara Quinn
"Denny" Quinn Quinn
July 22, 2020
Lee Lee, I was so sorry to hear about Kenny. My deepest condolences to you and your boys.
Maura Quinn
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
Eileen and family, I am so very sorry for your loss .
Cheryl Piche McGarry
July 22, 2020
Kenny was a wonderful man. He was so kind. May he rest in peace and rise in Glory.
Valerie Cowart
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Lee, Kenny and Sean, I am so heartbroken for you. Kenny was such an amazing person and was never in his presence without laughing. Please know you are in my prayers and thoughts.
Kevin McKenna
Friend
July 21, 2020
I miss you so much. Until we meet again. All my love. Kakes
Karen Golden
Family
July 21, 2020
Kenny was a great man, he loved his family and many friends, Kenny was the life of the party where ever he went, he will be missed by many, Rest In Peace Kenny, funny man. Linda Bergeron.
Linda Bergeron
Friend
