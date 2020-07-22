I had the pleasure working with Kenny at the Varnum School until it closed.Over those years we became good friends and had lots of great times and many laughs together. Kenny would spend time each day sitting in my big rocking chair while catching up on any news or gossip before starting his shift. Unfortunately, after the school closed we lost touch but, I will always remember his laugh and his ability to make others laugh as well.

He was a really great guy!!

I am so sorry for his loss and will keep Kenny and all of you in my thoughts and prayers.

Sue McPhillips