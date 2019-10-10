|
lifetime resident of Dracut; 64
DRACUT
Kenneth Costa, 64, lifetime resident of Dracut, passed away Tuesday, October 8th at Lowell General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. He was the husband of Melody A. (Marcotte) Costa for 33 years.
Kenny was born in Lowell, on September 18, 1955, a son of the late Angeline (Cordeiro) Costa and Serafin (Jack) Costa. He was a graduate of Dracut High School, Class of 1973. Kenny was employed with the Maintenance Department of the Hickory Hill Golf Course of Methuen for many years.
In his free time you could find Kenny working in his yard. He loved to garden and "putt" around. An avid New England sports fan, Ken particularly enjoyed football and baseball.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived and will be deeply missed by his mother-in-law Ann Marcotte of Dracut, Sisters-in-law and their husbands, Denise Marcotte and John O'Halloran of Weymouth and Tami-Jo and Eric Eckley of New York, brother-in-law Richard Russell of Florida and his Uncle Robert Cordeiro. He also leaves several nephews, Steven and his wife Rosa Russell, Gregg and his wife Karen Russell, Neil Costa, Michael and his wife Kristina Costa, Joseph Costa, Curtis Eckley, and Taro O'Halloran, and a niece Georgiana Eckley.
Kenneth was also the brother of the late Carroll Russell and Donald Costa and Uncle of the late Phillip Russell.
Ken was a kind man who will be missed by all who enjoyed his friendship.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Friday, October 11th, from 4 to 7PM in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral will be held from the funeral home at 8AM with his Funeral Mass to follow at St. Francis Church in Dracut on Saturday, October 12th at 9AM. His burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury. To leave an online condolence on message please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 10, 2019