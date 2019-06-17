|
|
Retired National Guard
Lieutenant Colonel
Billerica
Kenneth D. FitzGerald, age 75, beloved husband of Josephine (Defina) FitzGerald died unexpectedly Saturday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
He was born in Boston, September 5, 1943, a son of the late Chester and Anna (Danner) FitzGerald and was raised in Medford and moved to Billerica in 1980.
Mr. FitzGerald proudly served in the National Guard for 43 years having retired in 2003 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was employed as a Parts Manager for many auto dealerships and retired from Northshore Lincoln Mercury.
He was member of the Bedford American Legion, the Lawrence Light Guard, the Winthrop Yacht Club and the Patriot Golf Club.
Besides his wife, Mr. FitzGerald is survived by his sons, Raymond FitzGerald of Florida and Scott Zaffini and his wife Jenn Dobbins of Winthrop; his grandchildren, Norah and Thomas Zaffini and Branda FitzGerald; his niece, Laura Pica of Beverly and his nephew, Ronald Maddox of Chelmsford. He was the brother of the late Robert FitzGerald and Frances Maddox.
FITZGERALD
Of Billerica, June 15, Kenneth D. FitzGerald, Funeral Thursday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 am. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church, Billerica at 9 am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday from 4-7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the at Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, E. Chelmsford. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau.
View the online memorial for Kenneth D. FitzGerald
Published in Lowell Sun on June 17, 2019