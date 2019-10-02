|
|
formerly of North Billerica; 91
Kenneth Duffy Jacques, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 28, 2019, with his family by his side. For over 58 years, Kenny was the beloved husband of Christene (Murphy) Jacques who passed away in 2009.
Most fondly referred to as "Papa," Kenny will be remembered by his family and friends as an incredibly loving, caring person with an incredible wit and sense of humor.
Ken was raised in Milo, Maine by Frank and Alice Jacques and enjoyed the outdoors with hunting and fishing. Ken served in the Army Air Corps during the WWII era then married the love of his life, Christene, in 1951 and raised his family in North Billerica, MA. Ken had a career as a tractor trailer driver (a "professional road engineer" as he proudly called it), retiring after 30+ years from Teamster Local 25 and was a true "snow bird" spending the winters in Brooksville, Florida and summers at Point Sebago, Maine.
Kenny will be sadly missed by his six children and family, Larry Jacques and his wife Nancy, of Sherman, Texas, Cliff Jacques and his wife Kathy, of Windham, NH, Marjorie O'Connor and her husband Kevin, of Pepperell, MA, Susan O'Donnell and her husband Michael, of Billerica, MA, Cindy Jacques of Nashua, NH and Theresa Albrecht and her husband Thomas, of Hampstead, NH; 17 Grandchildren and 15 Great-Grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Kenny will also be missed by the "Murphy Clan", the Bradeen family of Milo, Maine, his uncle Rusty Lyford, Hollis, NH, and long time friend Gus Palmeri of Billerica.
Jacques
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 4th from 4-8pm at the Zis-Sweeney & St. Laurent Funeral Home, 26 Kinsley St., Nashua, NH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 11:00 am at St. Andrews Parish, 45 Talbot Ave., Billerica MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ken Jacques' name to Camp Sunshine in Casco, ME at https://www.campsunshine.org/giving/donate-today.
View the online memorial for Kenneth Duffy Jacques
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019