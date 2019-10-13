Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
466 Boston Rd
Billerica, MA
Kenneth G. Allen


1954 - 2019
Kenneth G. Allen Obituary
Former Billerica Resident

Danvers

Kenneth G. "Tuffy" Allen, Age 65, died Monday, October 7 at the Hogan Regional Center in Danvers after a long illness.

He was born in Malden, June 11, 1954, a son of the late Arthur G. and Hilda C. (Fowler) Allen and was raised in Billerica and has lived in Danvers for many years. Kenneth enjoyed the Three Stooges.

He is survived by his sisters, Arlene Allen of Revere and Diane Allen of Billerica; his brothers, Arthur Allen of Hicksville, NY and Gerald Allen of New Britain, CT and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, October 16, at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of Hawthorne, P.O. Box A, Hawthorne, MA 01937, Attn: Sheila Tylas. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.



View the online memorial for Kenneth G. Allen
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
