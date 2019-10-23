|
|
Former Billerica Wrestler
Billerica
Kenneth J. Anderson, Age 29, died unexpectedly Sunday at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana.
He was born in Lowell, April 6, 1990, a son of Carl J. Anderson of Sutton and Julie M. (McKenna) Anderson of Billerica and was raised in Billerica before moving to Iowa for college.
Kenneth graduated from Billerica Memorial High School in 2008 and was a three-time state champion and New England finalist. He won the New England title at 119 pounds in 2008 and was inducted into the State Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011. While attending Wartburg College in Iowa, Kenneth won three NCAA individual titles in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and helped Wartburg win three NCAA team titles. He was the captain of his team in 2013-14 and lost only three matches in his career, and avenged them all. He went on to serve as an assistant coach at Wartburg College and Cornell College and just began coaching at the Holy Cross School in New Orleans.
Besides his parents, Kenneth is survived by his brother, Carl Anderson Jr. and his fiance Donella Stoll of Nashville, TN; his step-mother, Lynne Anderson of Sutton; his step-brothers, Matthew and Cory Flagg; his step-sisters, Sarah Flagg and Alicia Wicklund and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
His visiting hours will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made in Kenneth's name to the Billerica Scholarship Foundation, 365 Boston Rd., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
View the online memorial for Kenneth J. Anderson
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 23, 2019