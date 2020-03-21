|
Loving Husband, Father, and Son
LOWELL
Kenneth Joshua Gallagher, 30, of Lowell, Mass., passed away unexpectedly surrounded by his family on March 17, 2020.
Ken was the loving husband of Elizabeth Gallagher (Crowley) and proud father to Christopher, Natalie, and Evelyn. A true family man, he cherished spending time coaching his kids' sports teams, making family dinners, and celebrating July 4th on Cape Cod. He proudly knew every word to the Frozen songs and was a master of braiding the girls' hair. "Family over everything."
A doting son, Ken loved spending time with his parents, Judy and Jim Gallagher of Tewksbury. An avid fisherman, one of his happiest places was out on the waters of Cape Cod and the beaches of Waquoit Bay surrounded by family.
Ken immensely loved his siblings, including his sister Eryn Eddy and her husband Rajan of Medford; his brother Shaun Gallagher and his wife Laurie of Tewksbury; his niece Lily; and his grandmother Ruth Gallagher of Lowell.
A dedicated member of the IBEW Local 103, Ken was a talented electrician who could fix and build anything.
Ken will be forever missed by his life-long friends Eric Aalerud, Tim Aalerud, Justin Lamarche, and Jen Fleming. He is also lovingly remembered by numerous family members including Larry and Carol Zaker; Maura Zaker and Mike Coelho; Danielle, Nick, Bella, and MacKenzie Brown; and Ashley, Mark, Paige, and Bridget Rosenwinkel.
A Celebration of Ken's Life will take place at a later date.
