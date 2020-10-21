In Loving MemoryLowellKenneth (Kenny) J. Larkin, a life long resident of Lowell Ma. Passed away unexpectedly on October 2,2020. Kenny was a loving father, son, brother, husband, uncle, nephew, and friend. He always put everyone before himself. He was well known for his loving and caring heart. Kenny is survived by his wife Jennifer Larkin, his children Tyler, Christopher, and Kylie Larkin. Along with his brothers Edward and Micheal Larkin and sisters Lori Bellevanve and Maureen Long and husband Russ Long. as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Kenny will be missed dearly.A mass in honor of Kenny will be held at St. Micheals church at 9am on October 22, 2020.