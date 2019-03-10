Kenneth J. Oakes

of Pepperell



Kenneth J. Oakes, of Pepperell, passed away Thursday evening March 7th, 2019 at his home at the age of 80. He was born on February 17th, 1939 in Providence, Rhode Island son of the late Harry and Julia (Filonowff) Oakes. Ken spent his early life in Rhode Island where he attended the local schools. He then enlisted in the United States Navy serving on the USS Hailey (DD-556).



Mr. Oakes was employed as a finish carpenter most of his working years, where his love and passion for his job showed. The home that he and his wife Barbara shared was customized to their satisfaction. A lover of rural life he also had his share of animals, having owned many dogs and even a pig. Mr. Oakes also enjoyed wood carving, his specialty being hand-carved models of birds.



Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Barbara A. (Carey) Oakes of Pepperell, brother Raymond Oakes of Westerly, RI and sister Judy M. Brunelle of Foster, RI. He was predeceased by his sister Marion Tortorella and brothers Harry Oakes and Thomas Oakes. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



OAKES - Kenneth J. of Pepperell. March 7, 2019. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours in the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St. (Rte. 113) Pepperell on Tuesday, March 12th from 4-7 PM. Interment with United States Navy Honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be held on March 13th. To share a memory or to offer a condolence, please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary