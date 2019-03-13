Kenneth J. Yandle III

Loving Son, Brother, Uncle,



Nephew and Friend



BILLERICA - Kenneth J. Yandle III, age 32, died unexpectedly Saturday at his home.



He was born in Lowell, August 12, 1986 the beloved son of Susan M. (Spencer) Yandle of Billerica and the late Kenneth J. Yandle Jr. and lived in Lowell before moving to Tewksbury.



Ken attended school in Lowell and Tewksbury participating in many sports but his passion was boxing and weightlifting. He was known for his big heart and generous spirit and gained great joy from time spent working with younger kids at the gym learning to box and weightlift.



He was a former member of Demolition Union 1421 which led to a wider range of construction experience.



His loving spirit will be missed by all that knew him.



Besides his loving mother he is survived by his beloved sister Jamie Yandle, who was also his best friend, of Billerica, his nephew, Joshua Picardi Yandle of Billerica as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.



YANDLE - Of Billerica, unexpectedly March 9, Kenneth J. Yandle III. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 2 - 4 p.m. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary