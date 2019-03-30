|
Billerica's Director of Veteran's Services BILLERICA Kenneth L. Buffum, Age 90, husband of the late Margaret T. (Mann) Buffum died Thursday at the Lahey Hospital in Burlington surrounded by his family.
He was born in Woburn, December 12, 1928, a son of the late Eldridge and Anna (Cacilhas) Buffum and was raised in Roxbury before moving to Billerica 61 years ago.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II.
Mr. Buffum has served the Town of Billerica as the Director of Veteran's Services for 41 years. He was the cofounder and director of the Billerica Food Pantry from 1990-2018. He served on the Billerica School Committee from 1962-1966 and later became a member of the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School Committee in 1967 until present. He recently received the Division VIII All State Committee Award. He has been a Billerica Town Meeting Member from 1958-2018 and was a member of the V.F.W. Eggo Post in Billerica.
He is survived by his daughters, MaryAnn Naughton and her husband Edward, Nancy Young and her husband Robert and Susan Ferguson and her husband Timothy all of Billerica; his sons, Kenneth Buffum Jr. and his wife Jo Ann of Haverhill and David Buffum and his wife Karen of Billerica. He is also survived by five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. BUFFUM Of Billerica, March 28, Kenneth L. Buffum, Funeral Monday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 8 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa Church at 9 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in his name for a future scholarship to the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School, 100 Cook St., Billerica, MA 01821. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 30, 2019