Kenneth M. Hyslip

of Marco Island, FL and Tewksbury, MA



Mr. Kenneth M. Hyslip, resident of Marco Island, Florida, and Tewksbury, Massachusetts, beloved husband of the late Janice (Caffray) Hyslip, passed away at the Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Florida, on Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Ken was previously married to Mary E. (Tower) Hyslip of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, with whom he had eight beautiful children. He was 84 years old.



Born in Malden, Massachusetts, Ken was the son of the late George R. Sr. and Evelyn F. (Smith) Hyslip. Ken was the CEO and proprietor of Griffin Greenhouse Supplies. After working as a truck driver and saving for many years, he purchased 'Griffins' in 1968 and grew it to a nationwide distribution company. Most important to Ken was his family and friends. He thoroughly enjoyed his time spent at his summer home on Little Sebago Lake, playing cards, boating, and gardening. Ken was an avid New England sports fan and never missed a game. He will be dearly missed.



Ken is survived by his loving children: Maureen A. and her husband Albert W. Hart of Ayer; twin daughters, Karen M. Hyslip and Sharon L. Hyslip, both of Wrentham; Richard T. and his wife Martha A. Hyslip of Andover; Kenneth M. Jr. and his wife Bonnie R. Hyslip of Andover; Craig S. and his wife Lisa M. Hyslip of Newburyport; Nancy E. and her husband William A. Galvin of Tewksbury; step-daughters Lauren Leyne of Andover and Melissa J. Geoffrey of Methuen; and son-in-law Robert K. Hawkes, husband of Ken's late daughter Donna J., and his current wife, Lynne E. Hawkes of Tewksbury. He is additionally survived his 18 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his companion of nine years, Judy Jacobson of Marco Island, Florida. Ken was also the brother of the late George R. Hyslip Jr., Richard S. Hyslip, Phyllis L. Ballou, and Barbara McDonough.



HYSLIP - Ken's funeral Service will be celebrated in the Christ Church, 33 Central Street, Andover, Massachusetts, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are most welcome to attend. Interment will be privately held. Donations in his memory may be made to the Iron Stone Farm, 450 Lowell Street, Andover, Massachusetts, or to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, New York. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home of Andover. For additional information, please visit www.burkemagliozzi.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary